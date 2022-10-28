Carol Zabin receives Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission just announced that Carol Zabin has been awarded a 2022 Clean Energy Hall of Fame Award for Lifetime Achievement! This annual award honors those who have made exceptional contributions to our state’s progress toward a 100 percent clean energy future.

In their announcement of Carol’s selection for the Lifetime Achievement Award, the CEC wrote:

Dr. Carol Zabin founded the Green Economy Program to provide groundbreaking research and guidance on how the state can incorporate the high-road principles of job quality and equity into climate policy. She dedicated her career to helping California policymakers recognize that workers and their unions are vital in the transition to a low-carbon future and that climate investments are more effective when they include labor standards and support businesses with good labor practices. Working with state partners, Dr. Zabin produced a comprehensive roadmap to ensure that climate policy results in the creation of good jobs, pathways into these jobs for people of color, and protections for displaced fossil fuel workers. She is also a mentor, inspiring others to join the labor and climate movements.

We are thrilled to see that as Carol passes the baton to the Green Economy Program’s new co-directors her vast professional accomplishments are receiving the attention and accolades they deserve.

Learn more about the CEC’s Clean Energy Hall of Fame Awards program here, and learn more about Carol’s work here.