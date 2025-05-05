Sean Bertram brings over 20 years of experience in political organizing, nonprofit leadership, and organizational operations. He currently supports the California Workplace Outreach Project by helping community-based organizations deliver education around workers’ rights, wage protections, and workplace safety. Sean has a long history of working with diverse communities to build inclusive outreach strategies and strengthen grassroots engagement. His background includes managing large-scale initiatives in Nevada, with a focus on strategic planning, stakeholder collaboration, and equitable service delivery. He is passionate about ensuring that everyone —regardless of background or location—has access to the tools and knowledge needed to stay safe, informed, and empowered.